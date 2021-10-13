Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 13, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 13, 2021:

A delegation of Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, today met President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and an impartial judicial probe by two sitting judges of the Supreme Court. The delegation of senior Congress leaders also presented a memorandum of facts about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the President. Gandhi told reporters after the meeting that he conveyed to the President that the MoS Home should resign to ensure an impartial probe in the Lakhimpur violence as his son Ashish is an accused in the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy. PM Gati Shakti targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time, Modi said at a function to launch the plan. The plan aims to lend more power and speed to projects by connecting all concerned departments on one platform, he said, adding the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments will be designed and executed with a common vision.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar today claimed that central agencies, including the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau, were being misused to target the opposition. Referring to the Income Tax department's raids on entities linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the NCP president while addressing a press conference said personnel of the agencies have been conducting raids for the sixth day today, which is very unusual. He also said the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has done a better job than the NCB. He further took a dig at Devendra Fadnavis, who had said that he still feels as chief minister of Maharashtra. "I congratulate Fadnavis because of him I remembered that I was the CM four times," the 81-year-old said amid laughter.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which four farmers were killed, is "absolutely condemnable," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, emphasising that there are issues of such nature happening in other parts of India equally which should be raised "when they happen and not when it suits others" because there is a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Sitharaman, who is on an official visit to the US, was responding to a question during a conversation at Harvard Kennedy School about the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and the arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

Equity benchmark Sensex soared 453 points to touch a new closing high of 60,737 today, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ITC and Infosys amid a positive trend in global markets. After scaling a record peak of 60,836.63 during the session, the 30-share Sensex settled 452.74 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 60,737.05, taking its winning run to the fifth consecutive day. Similarly, the Nifty rallied 169.80 points or 0.94 per cent to 18,161.75. It touched an intra-day record of 18,197.80. M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, zooming over 5 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, ITC, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Tata Steel.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 04:27 PM IST