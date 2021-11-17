Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 17, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 17, 2021:

The Supreme Court today appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to supervise on day-to-day basis the Uttar Pradesh SIT's probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people including four farmers were killed on October 3. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also took note of the names of the IPS officers provided by the state government, and appointed three officials as part of the state SIT. The apex court further said that the UP SIT will have to be re-constituted to accommodate the three IPS officers including the IG rank police officer Padmaja Chauhan. The CJI said that a detailed order will be passed shortly.

A jatha of Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan today to pay obeisance at the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor that reopened today. "Indian Sikh pilgrims warmly welcomed by Pakistan on their arrival through Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, today," Pakistan High Commission in India tweeted. The high commission said that Pakistan is looking forward to hosting devotees from India for the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Earlier today, a jatha of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) departed for Pakistan to pay obeisance at the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib and other Gurudwaras through the Kartarpur corridor. "We are going on a nine-day trip. We will be visiting Kartar Pur Sahib, Nankana Sahib, Dera Sacha Sauda, Dera sahib," said Gruvinder Singh, a pilgrim. "We are very happy. We are very grateful to the government for opening the corridor," said another pilgrim. The corridor was shut in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi government has decided to shut schools and other educational institutions, and ban the entry of vehicles from outside, except for essential services, till further orders amid rising pollution levels in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced today. It has also decided to extend work from home for Delhi government employees and the ban on construction and demolition activities till Sunday. "A total of 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen the public transport system. The process will start Thursday," Rai said at a press conference after a high-level meeting with officials of the department concerned.

The Supreme Court today directed the Tripura police not to take any coercive action against the three civil society members, including a journalist, in connection with an FIR lodged under the harsh UAPA provisions against them for allegedly bringing facts through social media posts about "targeted violence" against the minority community in the state. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli also issued a notice to the Agartala police on the plea filed by advocates, Mukesh and Ansarul Haq, and journalist Shyam Meera Singh against lodging of the FIR. The three persons, who were part of a fact finding committee, have also challenged the Constitutional validity of some provisions of the UAPA on the grounds that the definition of "unlawful activities" is vague and wide; moreover, the statute makes grant of bail to accused very difficult.

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 314 points today tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank. The 30-share index ended 314.04 points or 0.52 per cent lower at 60,008.33, extending losses for the second straight day. Similarly, the Nifty fell by 100.55 points or 0.56 per cent to 17,898.65. Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Dr Reddy's and M&M. On the other hand, Maruti, Asian Paints, PowerGrid and NTPC were among the gainers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 04:17 PM IST