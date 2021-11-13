Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 13, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 13, 2021:

A curfew was imposed in Maharashtra's Amravati city today after a mob hurled stones on shops during a bandh allegedly organised by BJP in protest against rallies taken out by members of a minority community the day before against the purported communal violence in Tripura, police said. Police resorted to lathicharge to control the situation, an Amravati Police official said. Today morning, hundreds of people, many of them holding saffron flags in their hands and raising slogans, came out on streets in Rajkamal Chowk area of Amravati. Some people in the mob hurled stones at the shops and damaged them in the Rajkamal Chowk and some other places, the official said, adding that the police lathicharged the protesters to bring the situation under control. Against the backdrop of back to back incidents of stone-pelting on Friday and Saturday, officiating police commissioner Sandip Patil issued orders imposing a curfew.

Colonel Viplav Tripati, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in an ambush in Manipur today morning, in fresh eruption of militant violence in the border state, officials said. Tripathi's convoy was targeted at Sehkan village in Churachandpur district by suspected militants of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), a militant group in Manipur demanding a separate homeland. Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) burst, shattering tenuous peace in Manipur hills, before the Assam Rifles personnel engaged the militants in a firefight.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane today hit out at Raza academy for organising a sit-in protest in Nanded district over Tripura violence and called it a 'terrorist organisation'. Taking to Twitter, Rane said, "This terrorist organisation Raza academy is behind all the violence and riots in different parts of Maharashtra!" "Every time they disrupt and break all the rules and the government sits and watches. Either the government bans them or we have to finish them in the interest of Maharashtra!," he further tweeted. Incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati in the backdrop of protests staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti todayy alledged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have "hijacked" meaning of "Hindutva and Hinduism". While speaking to the media in Jammu, Mufti said what BJP and RSS are propagating is not "Sanatan Dharma". "Real Sanatan Dharma does not teach us communalism, it teaches inclusivity. RSS and BJP have hijacked Hindutva and Hinduism in the name of their parties. They feel Hindutva and Hinduism are the BJP and RSS, but it is not so." She further compared RSS and BJP with Islamic State (ISIS), and said, " Communal parties can be compared with IS (Islamic State). Parties that want clashes between Hindus and Muslims can be compared not only with ISIS but also with other similar organisations as they kill people in name of religion."

Hindi is a friend of all indigenous languages and India's prosperity lies in the prosperity of all its languages, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today. Addressing the All-India Rajbhasha conference, Shah also said a country that cannot preserve its languages, cannot preserve its culture and organic thought process either. Thus, he said, it is very important for everyone to preserve and nurture India's all languages. "Hindi is the friend (sakhee) of all indigenous languages (swabhasha). India's prosperity lies in the prosperity of our Indian languages," he said. The home minister said a sense of inferiority complex was instilled in the minds of some children who couldn't speak English. He said there is a need to rid youths of the inferiority complex instilled during British rule.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 04:28 PM IST