Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 12, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 12, 2021:

A special PMLA court today extended the ED custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh till November 15 in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) early last week. A special holiday court on November 6 had sent the 71-year-old NCP leader to judicial custody after rejecting the ED's plea seeking extension of his remand. However, a day later, the Bombay High Court set aside the lower court's order and sent Deshmukh in ED remand till November 12. Today, the former minister was produced before special PMLA court judge H S Sathbhai, who extended his custody till November 15.

The Supreme Court today granted time till November 15 to the Uttar Pradesh government for apprising its stand on the suggestion that a former judge of a "different high court" should monitor the state SIT probe on day-to-day basis in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people including four farmers were killed on October 3. "Would your Lordships give me time till Monday? I have almost got it done. We are working something out," senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the UP government, told the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana. "List on Monday," said the bench which, also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, acceding to the request.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik today demanded that the Centre must withdraw the Padma Shri award from Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial remarks on the country's Independence and sought her immediate arrest. Addressing a press conference, NCP leader condemned Ranaut's statement that India got real freedom in 2014 and said it seems the Bollywood actor is on a heavy dose of Malana cream, a particular variety of hashish which grows specifically in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier on Thursday, BJP leader Varun Gandhi also criticised the actor for her comment.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot today met party chief Sonia Gandhi amid speculation over Cabinet reshuffle and organisation rejig in Rajasthan. His meeting came a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Gandhi and the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the political situation as well as the impending cabinet reshuffle in the state. Speaking with reporters after meeting Gandhi, Pilot said, "Whatever the Congress party wants me to do, I am more than happy to do. In the last 20 years, whatever job has been assigned, I have done it diligently and now also whatever the party decides, what role I have...I am happy to do it." "I am happy Mrs Gandhi took feedback from all of us. I think at the right time, AICC general secretary Mr (Ajay) Maken will take an appropriate decision viz-a-viz Rajasthan," the former deputy chief minister said.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 767 points today on heavy buying in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 767 points or 1.28 per cent higher at 60,686.69. Similarly, the Nifty rose 229.15 points or 1.28 per cent to 18,102.75. Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by HDFC, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and Axis Bank were among the laggards

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 04:28 PM IST