Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 11, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 11, 2021:

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan has sent a Rs five crore defamation notice to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for making "baseless allegations against him without any merit", and also demanded written apology from him. A state BJP spokesperson, however, said they will respond to the notice legally. Nawab Malik's daughter Nilofer Malik Khan posted a snapshot of the legal notice, dated November 10, on her Twitter handle. "False accusations ruin lives. Before one accuses or condemns they must know what they are talking about. This defamation notice is for the false claims & statements which Mr. @Dev_Fadnavis has put on my family. We will not back down," she tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of safety of women, alleging that women are unsafe in the state. Her attack came after media reports claimed that an officer at Bapu Bhavan in Lucknow has been arrested for allegedly molesting a contractual worker after a video of the incident went viral. "Be it secretariat, road or any other place: Women are unsafe in Uttar Pradesh. This is the reality of the government's claim on 'women's safety'," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. Gandhi urged women in the state to unite and fight for themselves. "You are a girl, you can fight. All the women of the country are standing with you," she said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said all the state and union territories should work together in a collaborative spirit to give COVID-19 pandemic the last mile effort. The Union Minister said this during the meeting with state and union territories health ministers on the 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID-19 vaccination campaign. "In the national interest, all states and UTs must work together in a collaborative spirit to give this in the last-mile effort. So that no household, no citizen is left unvaccinated in the country," said Mandaviya. "We should not think that COVID is over. Cases are rising globally, 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign is being monitored daily. CoWIN can be used to prepare district-specific action plans. CoWIN portal to focus on expiry of vaccines," he added.

Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee, who had joined the BJP before this year's assembly elections and unsuccessfully contested against TMC heavyweight Partha Chatterjee, quit the saffron party today citing its "lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of West Bengal". The 34-year-old actor had been maintaining a distance from the saffron party after it failed to unseat Mamata Banerjee's government from power in the eastern state despite a high-pitched campaign. "Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections. Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal," Chatterjee tweeted.

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled by 433 points today tracking losses in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC and SBI amid mounting inflationary pressure in the global market and foreign fund outflows. The 30-share index ended 433.13 points or 0.72 per cent lower at 59,919.69. Similarly, the Nifty fell 143.60 points or 0.80 per cent to 17,873.60. SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Titan, M&M, Reliance Industries and TCS were among the gainers.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 04:12 PM IST