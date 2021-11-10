Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 10, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 10, 2021:

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik today accused former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of sweeping under the carpet a case of seized fake notes and appointing people with criminal background to government boards. Continuing his tirade against the leader of the opposition, Malik in a press conference said there are "more bombs to be dropped" in coming days and he will make more revelations against the BJP. Malik said on October 8, 2017, the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized fake notes worth Rs 14.56 crore from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. "But Fadnavis helped sweep the case under the carpet. The seized amount was later shown with a value of Rs 8.8 lakhs," Malik alleged, questioning why the case was not handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "Incidentally, Sameer Wankhade (the Narcotics Control Bureau officer against whom Malik has levelled several serious allegations) was the DRI's joint director at that time," he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the state road transport corporation employees today not to hold the state's poor people hostage by continuing their strike, and cooperate with the government in its effort to resolve their issues. In a statement, Thackeray also hit out at the opposition for "instigating" the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees for their political gains. This is not the time to play politics, he said. Bus operations at all 250 depots of the state-run MSRTC were shut today due to the strike by its employees over the demand for a merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government. Lakhs of passengers were facing hardships as the MSRTC buses were off roads.

A forensic report has confirmed that weapons recovered from Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and others after the Lakhimpur violence had been fired. Protesting farmers had alleged that Ashish Mishra had opened fire. Though the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirmed that the weapons had been discharged, it does not specify whether they were fired on the day of the violence or some other day. In a related development, Pawan Kashyap, brother of Raman Kashyap, a journalist who was among the victims of the Lakhimpur violence, has moved court for the registration of another FIR against 14 people, including the minister and his son, in connection with the scribe's death.

The grand opening of lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platform Nykaa's IPO has catapulted its promoters — the Nayar family — as one of India's richest self-made billionaires. At present, the promoter family holds around 53 per cent stake in firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns Nykaa. The stake at the opening price of Rs 2,001 per share was worth over $6.5 billion. Consequently, the promoter family joined the billionaires' ranks. The promoter family has stakes of Falguni Nayar, MD and CEO, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Anchit Nayar, Adwaita Nayar, and the Nayar Trust. Listed at Rs 2,001 at the opening bell, the scrip, as against the offer price of Rs 1,125, went to touch a high of Rs 2,248.

Equity benchmark Sensex declined by 81 points today due to losses in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HUL amid a weak trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 60,352.82. Similarly, Nifty fell 27.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,017.20. IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HUL, Asian Paints, Titan and SBI. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and ITC were among the gainers.

November 10, 2021