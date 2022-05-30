Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 30, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin |

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 30, 2022:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. This came after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh urged Mann to order a probe by a sitting high court judge into the killing of his son. He also demanded the Punjab government involves the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry. Expressing shock over the killing, Mann said, "The Punjab government will request the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case enquired into by a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court." The state government will extend full cooperation to this panel, including roping in any of the central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he said.

Miscreants today threw ink on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event organised by a farmers' organisation at the Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru. Soon after the incident, clashes took place between the organisers and the miscreants leading to both sides attacking each other with plastic chairs. Reacting to the incident, Tikait alleged that the ink attack on him was in connivance with the state government. "The local police is responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government," Tikait told reporters. Black ink was seen on his turban, face, Kurta, and green shawl around his neck.

Voices of discontent have emerged from the Congress after the party announced 10 candidates for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls with actress-turned-politician Nagma Morarji raising questions over the candidatures. Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted, "Shayad meri tapasya mein kuch kami reh gayi." However, he posted another tweet in the morning, asserting that the Congress has given him his identity. Meanwhile, Morarji made her disappointment clear as she responded to Khera's tweet on penance, saying, "My 18 years of penance fell short before Imran bhai". "Sonia Ji our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest we weren't in power then. Since then it's been 18Yrs they didn't find an opportunity Mr Imran is accommodated in RS from Maha. I ask am I less deserving," she tweeted.

Shruti Sharma, a student of history, has topped the civil services examination 2021, with the first three rank holders being women in results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank respectively. A total of 685 candidates - 508 men and 177 women - have qualified and their names were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central services, the UPSC said. "Among the finally qualified candidates, top three are women candidates," the Commission said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the successful candidates and had words of encouragement for those who could not clear the exam.

Extending their rally to a third straight day, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly 2 per cent today on heavy buying in Reliance Industries and Infosys amid a firm trend in global equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,041.08 points or 1.90 per cent to settle at 55,925.74. During the day, it gained 1,197.99 points or 2.18 per cent to 56,082.65. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 308.95 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at 16,661.40. From the Sensex pack, Titan, M&M, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, TCS, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were the leading gainers. In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and ITC were the laggards.