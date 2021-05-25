Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 25, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 25, 2021:

West Bengal and Odisha are bracing for the effects of Cyclone Yass. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm will intensify into a 'very serious' storm over the next 12 hours. In the early hours of Tuesday, the storm lay centred at about 390 kilometres from Paradeep and 490 kilometres from Baleshwar in Odisha. As per updates shared by the IMD, the storm is expected to move north-northwestwards, eventually reaching the northwestern part of the Bay of Bengal, near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by early morning on 26th May.

The Congress today urged Twitter to affix 'manipulative media' tag to 11 Union Ministers for spreading false and malicious propaganda. Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Urgent need to affix 'Manipulative Media' tags to the tweets of Union Ministers in the Modi Government for spreading false and malicious propaganda." The Congress alleged that the forged toolkit document is created by certain BJP leaders to gain undue and wrongful political advantage by spreading potentially dangerous, false and fabricated material through their Twitter handles, against the Congress and its leaders. The Union Ministers against whom Congress wants manipulative media tag include Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani and nine others.

In view of the rising Mucormycosis (commonly known as black fungus) cases across the country, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Tuesday informed that it has allocated 19,420 additional vials of Amphotericin-B to various States and Union Territories. Maharashtra has gotten 4,060 vials. For the uninitiated, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a fungal infection caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. As of now, Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug is being used for the treatment of the black fungus disease.

In a dramatic turn of events, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has suddenly has gone missing from Antigua, confirmed his legal team today morning. The prime accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case had fled to Antigua in 2018 after the CBI and ED had initiated a probe against him. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, representing Choksi in courts, said, "He (Choksi) has gone missing. His family members are disturbed, worried and anxious. I learnt this from the family as they had called me to discuss." Meanwhile, according to Enforcement Directorate (ED), this development won't make any impact on the probe launched by the agency.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note after range-bound trade today as investors booked profits at higher levels following the market's sharp recovery over the past few sessions. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 14.37 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 50,637.53, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 10.75 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,208.45. Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by Titan, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Infosys and TCS. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and ITC were among the laggards.