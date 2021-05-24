Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 24, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 24, 2021:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Yaas including the evacuation of people on the high seas as well as in vulnerable coastal areas and the safety of COVID-19 facilities. He discussed the possible impact of the cyclone on oxygen generation plants located in West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and asked the state governments to ensure their safety. Shah specifically conveyed to the states likely to be impacted by the cyclone which is forming in the Bay of Bengal to make adequate power backup arrangements in all COVID-19 hospitals, laboratories, vaccine cold chains and other medical facilities, a home ministry statement said.

On-site registration and appointment has now been enabled for the 18-44 years age group on the CoWin platform for COVID-19 vaccination, the Union Health Ministry said today. However, this feature is being enabled only for government COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) at present, it said. This feature will not be available for private CVCs and they will have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with slots for online appointments. This feature will be used only upon decision of respective states and UT governments.

Even as the country is battling the second COVID-19 wave with new infections like black and white fungus cropping up, as per the latest report, a yellow fungus case has been reported from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the patient who has been diagnosed with the yellow fungus is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital of ENT surgeon Brij Pal Tyagi in Ghaziabad. The symptoms of yellow fungus are: Lethargy, weight loss, low appetite, leakage of pus from the wound. It also reportedly affects the healing process of wounds and slows it down. It also results in sunken eyes and organ failure and eventually leads to necrosis.

The Maharashtra government today told the Bombay High Court bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Nitin Borkar that it wouldn't arrest Param Bir Singh, former Mumbai Police Commissioner, in the alleged SC-ST case lodged against him by a Thane-based police officer, till June 9. The bench also pulled up Singh for making a "false" statement before the Supreme Court that the HC isn't hearing his pleas. The bench would hear the final arguments in the matter on June 9.

5. Sensex jumps 111 pts; Nifty ends near 15,200

Equity benchmark Sensex advanced 111 points today, tracking gains in HDFC twins, SBI and L&T amid mixed cues from global markets. The 30-share BSE index climbed 111.42 points or 0.22 per cent to finish at 50,651.90. The broader NSE Nifty rose 22.40 points or 0.15 per cent to 15,197.70. SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by L&T, ITC, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank and PowerGrid. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.