Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 11, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 11, 2022:

Putting on hold the sedition law, the Supreme Court today stayed the registration of FIRs, ongoing probes and coercive measures on the matter across the country until an "appropriate forum" of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law. In its significant order on the law that has been under intense public scrutiny, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there was need to balance the interest of civil liberties and interests of citizens with that of the state. Taking note of the concerns of the Centre, the apex court said the "rigours of Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC is not in tune with the current social milieu" and permitted reconsideration of the provision. The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking sedition charges until the sedition law is "under reconsideration".

The Delhi High Court today delivered a split verdict on the issue of criminalisation of marital rape with one of the judges favouring striking down the provision, the other holding it was not unconstitutional. The division bench granted leave to the parties to file an appeal before the Supreme Court. While Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who headed the division bench, favoured striking down the marital rape exception, Justice C Hari Shankar said the exception under the IPC is not unconstitutional and was based on an intelligible differential. The petitioners had challenged the constitutionality of the marital rape exception under Section 375 IPC (rape) on the ground that it discriminated against married women who are sexually assaulted by their husbands.

Karnataka government today banned the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am amid a raging debate over loudspeakers. Karnataka government said that a loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used except after obtaining written permission from the designated authorities. "A loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used at night (between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am) except in closed premises for communication within e.g., auditoria, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls," the circular said. The circular cited the Supreme Court order which has said that the noise level at the boundary of the public place, where a loudspeaker or public address system or any other noise source is being used shall not exceed 10 dB(A) above the ambient noise standards for the area or 75 dB(A) whichever is lower.

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar has stated that his party chief Raj Thackeray has received death threats, purportedly from Muslim organisations. As per reports, Nandgaonkar said that a letter threatening to kill Thackeray was received by the MNS office. He added that he met Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil today and informed him of the letter, which was allegedly written in Urdu. The MNS leader has also asked to increase Thackeray's security. He further declared that even if a hair on Thackeray's head is touched, the entire state will burn.

Benchmark indices pared early gains and declined for the fourth day running today, with the Sensex falling 276.46 points amid selling in index majors Infosys and Reliance Industries. Foreign institutional investors remaining in selling mode and jump in crude prices also weighed on sentiment. Despite a firm start, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to carry forward the momentum and ended at 54,088.39, lower by 276.46 points or 0.51 per cent. During the day, it tumbled 845.55 points or 1.55 per cent to 53,519.30. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dipped 72.95 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 16,167.10.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:13 PM IST