Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 31, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 31, 2021:

The Bombay High Court today asked former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh why he did not lodge a police complaint against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh if he was aware of an alleged wrongdoing being committed by the minister. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni asked Singh why he did not lodge a complaint with the police first, and said without an FIR the HC cannot intervene or direct for an independent agency like the CBI to carry out an investigation. Singh had recently claimed Deshmukh asked police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants. The minister denied any wrongdoing.

The Election Commission has imposed Section 144 in Nandigram, ahead of the high-stakes second phase of assembly elections that will witness an intense contest between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari. According to a notice, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Haldia in Purba Medinipur district, on Tuesday said in accordance with specific directions of the Election Commission and in the likelihood of violence, breach of peace and unwarranted incidents, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed from 6:30 pm on March 30 till April 2.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct and his condition is improving, a doctor attending to him at the Breach Candy Hospital said today. Pawar was admittedon Tuesday after he experienced abdominal pain. He underwent the endoscopy at around 10 pm, the doctor said. "Sharad Pawar ji is doing well after the operation," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

In a major development that is likely to increase peace overtures between New Delhi and Islamabad, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council has allowed the import of cotton and yarn from India, according to local media reports. Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council is a top decision-making body in the country. This decision came after a meeting was called by the Pakistan Ministry of Commerce today. This decision to allow imports from India could be a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two countries.

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 627 points today, dragged by losses in index majors HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid a negative trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 627.43 points or 1.25 per cent lower at 49,509.15, and the broader NSE Nifty slumped 154.40 points or 1.04 per cent to 14,690.70.

