Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 29, 2021

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been diagnosed with a gallbladder disease and will be operated for the same on March 31, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik informed today. He further said that Pawar was on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to the issue. Pawar will be hospitalised for the surgery on Wednesday and all his public programs stand cancelled till further notice, Malik further informed.

Engineers today "partially refloated" the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, authorities said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be set free. Satellite data showed that the ship's bulbous bow, once lodged deep in the canal's eastern bank, had been partly wrested from the shore - although it remained stuck at the canal's edge. The ship's stern had swung around and was now in the middle of the waterway, tracking data showed. Although the development marked the vessel's most significant movement since getting stuck last week, the salvage crew urged caution as obstacles loomed.

The management of Inorbit mall at Vashi and Grand Central mall at Seawoods was fined Rs 50,000 each for not following the mandatory COVID negative report while admitting visitors inside the mall after Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) civic chief Abhijit Bangar paid a surprise visit to both the malls. The civic administration warned that the malls would be closed if the violation is found more than twice. While various measures are being taken to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Rapid Antigen test has been started from March 26 at 4 pm on Fridays and the whole day on Sundays and Sundays at the mall entrance to control the presence of a large number of citizens in the mall over the weekend.

A block development council (BDC) member and his personal security guard were killed and a civilian was injured in a militant attack outside the municipality office in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district today, police said. Militants opened fire on BDC member Reyaz Ahmad and his security guard Shafat Ahmad outside the municipality office in Sopore, a police official said. Both Reyaz and Shafat died on the spot while a civilian sustained injuries in the attack, he added.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man on Sunday in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, following which villagers paraded both the accused and the victim in public by tying them with ropes, police said. A total of six persons, including the man who is accused of rape, and five villagers, have been arrested. A video showing the girl and the accused tied with ropes, being beaten and forced to walk in public in the village under Jobat police station amidst slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" has gone viral on social media.

