Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 23, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 22, 2021:



The Centre today announced that from 1st April, the COVID-19 vaccine can be taken by all above 45 years of age. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a press conference said that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated. While addressing the press, the Union Minister assured the nation that there is no shortage of COVID vaccine doses in the country.

"We have enough vaccine. All eligible people should get registered as it is a shield against COVID-19. We appeal all above 45+ should get vaccinated," Javadekar said.

As per the advice by scientists and world scientist bodies, the second dose can be administered between the fourth and eight week, particularly for Covishield.



India and Pakistan on Monday will hold talks under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), after a gap of over two years.

The Indus commissioners of the two countries will hold the annual dialogue on March 23-24. The Indian delegation will be led by PK Saxena who will be joined by his advisors from the Central Water Commission, the Central Electricity Authority and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

The treaty warrants the two sides to meet once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan. However, the last year's meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi was cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After writing a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant who allegedly threatened her for raising Sachin Waze case in the Lower House, lawmaker Navneet Rana will now approach the police against him, stating that if a woman is not safe inside Parliament then how will she be safe in Maharashtra.

"I have written a letter to Om Birla. I will also complain about it to the police... I am not going to stop here, not by threats of someone. I will fight until I live," the Independent MP from Amaravati told ANI on Monday.

"While people of Maharashtra are facing the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown, people are extorting Rs 100 crores a month... Sachin Waje, the police officer who was suspended for 17 years was working for Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. Waze used to extort money in Mumbai. After Thackeray became the Chief Minister, he asked Param Bir Singh for rejoining of Waze," she said.



Hours after Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said that he will meet Union Home Secretary to hand over data related to Mumbai Police's 'transfer posting racket', NCP leader and Minister Nawab Malik has refuted charges levelled by Fadanvis.

Malik also said that the opposition is trying to malign the image of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.



The statement by Malik came hours after Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought time from Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to meet him and hand him over call recordings and documents pertaining to alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.



Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 280 points on Tuesday following gains in index majors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries despite a weak trend in global markets.



The 30-share BSE index ended 280.15 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 50,051.44. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 78.35 points or 0.53 per cent to 14,814.75.

UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Axis Bank, SBI and Maruti.

On the other hand, ONGC, PowerGrid, ITC, NTPC, M&M and HDFC were among the laggards.



