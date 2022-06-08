Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 8, 2022

Free Press Bulletin |

Here are the top 5 news updates of June 8, 2022:

Mithali Raj, one of the greatest female cricketers to have played the game, today announced retirement from all forms of international cricket, having made a significant contribution in popularising the women's game during a storied 23-year-long career. The trailblazer ended her glorious career with a record 7805 runs from 232 ODIs, the most in the format. With an overall tally of 10868 runs, she is also the leading-run getter in women's cricket across formats. The 39-year-old featured in 89 T20 Internationals and even though she got to play only 12 Tests in her long career, she managed to score a double hundred and remains the only woman cricketer from India to do so in the longer format.

The 40-storey twin towers of Supertech, Emerald project in Noida will be demolished on August 21, said New Okhla Industrial Development Authority on Tuesday. The Supreme Court last month had extended the deadline for the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in Noida till August 28. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha had granted three months extension to demolish the twin towers after the agency appointed for demolition Edifice Engineering sought time. The earlier date fixed to demolish the towers, which have been held illegal for a violation of norms, was May 22, 2022.

A special investigation team visited the violence site in Kanpur and collected evidence in connection with clashes that broke out on June 3. "We are speaking with sanitation workers as a part of our investigation. We are also collecting evidence in connection with the incident that had happened," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kanpur and a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Tripurari Pandey told news agency ANI. A violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on June 3. As many as 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the Kanpur violence case and further investigation is underway.

The Reserve Bank today allowed credit cards to be linked with the unified payments interface (UPI), which will enable more people to make payments using the popular platform. At present, UPI facilitates transactions by linking savings or current accounts through users' debit cards. "It is proposed to allow linking of credit cards to UPI," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the regulatory moves, along with the bi-monthly policy review. He said that to start with Rupay credit cards issued by the RBI-promoted National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will be enabled with this facility, and the facility will be made available after system developments. Das said the new arrangement is expected to provide more avenues and convenience to the customers in making payments through the UPI platform.

Equity benchmarks extended their decline for the fourth straight session today, with the Sensex falling 214.85 points after the Reserve Bank raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points. Continuous foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices also weighed on markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 214.85 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 54,892.49. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 55,423.97 and a low of 54,683.30. The broader NSE Nifty declined 60.10 points or 0.37 per cent to finish at 16,356.25.