Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 6, 2022

Free Press Bulletin |

Here are the top 5 news updates of June 6, 2022:

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR over complaints that former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was receiving threats for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, officials said today. "Based on the FIR, we have initiated a probe into the matter," a senior police official said. According to officials, the FIR has been registered under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against unknown people.

Dismissing reports, the Reserve Bank today said there is no proposal to replace the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others on currency notes. In a statement, the central bank said there are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. "It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," it said. There are certain reports suggesting the finance ministry and the RBI were contemplating to use the faces of other prominent Indians, including Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam, on banknotes of certain denominations.

Days after NCP leader Dhananjay Munde suggested that the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from their party, NCP MP Supriya Sule today said every leader wants a CM from their party and there is "nothing new" about it. The NCP, headed by Sharad Pawar, is a key constituent of the Uddhav Thackeray-led ruling dispensation in Maharashtra, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and Congress. When some reporters here asked about Munde's remarks, Sule said every leader, worker or follower of a party wants a CM from their organisation and of the same ideology. "This is a common phenomenon, there is nothing new in it," she said.

The Maharashtra department of Home Affairs today, strengthened the security for actor Salman Khan after a threat letter was sent to the Bollywood actor and his father. The threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan on June 5. The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending a 'Threat letter' to the Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 AM-8.00 AM in his and Salman's name. As per the police, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday.

Markets continued to fall today, with the Sensex declining 94 points as investors remained cautious amid unabated selling by foreign funds and elevated crude oil prices ahead of the RBI's policy decision later this week. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 93.91 points or 0.17 per cent to end at 55,675.32. During the day, it tanked 473.49 points or 0.84 per cent to 55,295.74. The broader NSE Nifty fell 14.75 points or 0.09 per cent to finish at 16,569.55.