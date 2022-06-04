Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 4, 2022

Free Press Bulletin |

Here are the top 5 news updates of June 4, 2022:

Two juveniles were apprehended today in the 17-year old girl's gang-rape case, police said. Out of the 5 accused already identified, a 18-year old man was arrested on June 3 and in total 3 persons, including 2 juveniles, have been apprehended so far in the case, they said. The 2 juveniles would be produced before a juvenile court for their safe custody, police said in an official release. Amid allegations of involvement of kin of some political bigwigs in the teenage girl rape case, pressure mounted today on the state government to act swiftly with the BJP demanding a CBI probe and the Congress an all-party meeting.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized comments made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the Gyanvapi row, saying that "before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn't even on the Sangh's agenda." In a conversation with ANI virtually, the AIMIM chief said, "Bhagwat's speech on Gyanvapi must not be ignored. Recall the agitation for Babri Masjid that was necessary for historical reasons. At that time, RSS didn't respect Supreme Court's orders and participated in demolition of masjid prior to the judgement. Does this mean that they will do something similar on Gyanvapi also?" He further questioned the assurances of ensuring peace and harmony in the country given by BJP chief JP Nadda and Bhagwat.

As many as 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the Kanpur violence case, informed the officials today. The security in the area was also beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads in Kanpur. "...36 people have been arrested while three FIRs have been registered so far. More people are being identified on the basis of the video," said Police Commissioner, Vijay Singh Meena. "Action under Gangster Act will be taken against conspirators and their property will be either seized or demolished," he further stated. A violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes.

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has clarified that use of masks is not yet mandatory in the state but appealed to people to wear masks as a precaution to avoid infection due to rising COVID-19 cases especially in six districts including Mumbai. Earlier, Maharashtra public health additional chief secretary Pradeep Vyas had asked civic and district administration to take steps to keep the rising number of cases under control and keep hospital admission to minimum. He also issued orders mandating the wearing of masks in public places. "Mask in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, schools is a must," he said. Vyas' letter came hours after union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan raised an alarm over rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and asked the state to keep a strict watch and take pre-emptive action to curb emerging spread of infection.

The monsoon is an open season for death or a narrow escape from open manholes in the city. To avoid such incidents, the BMC has been covering manholes with iron nets. Around 3,679 iron nets have been laid across the city – 2,945 nets have been installed in the city, 293 and 441 in the eastern and western suburbs respectively, according to the BMC. Further, it has warned citizens not to remove these nets or lids in the monsoon and threatened strict action against violators. As part of its pre-monsoon preparation, the BMC carries out an inspection of manholes at the ward-level, replacing lids of these sewer openings, wherever these are found damaged. This year too, such an inspection has been conducted and replacement lids put in place where required, civic authorities have said. After every bout of heavy rainfall, when water recedes, BMC employees take stock of the situation.