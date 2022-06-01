Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 1, 2022

Free Press Bulletin |

Here are the top 5 news updates of June 1, 2022:

The Enforcement Directorate today summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said. While Sonia Gandhi, 75, has been asked to depose before the federal agency on June 8, Rahul Gandhi is understood to have been asked to appear earlier. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at a press conference that the senior Gandhi will comply with the summons. "Rahul Gandhi will go if he is here or he may seek a fresh date," Singhvi added. The case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper was registered recently.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be the national temple of India. He laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, and placed the first carved stone. "Ram Mandir will be the national temple of India. People have been waiting for this day for a long time. Ram Mandir will be a symbol of India's unity," he told ANI. "The construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost two years ago. The work is successfully proceeding and we are fortunate that the ritual of keeping the stones in the Garbhagriha has been initiated today," added Adityanath.

The BJP today appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat its in-charge for Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan and Haryana respectively, two states which are headed for a keen contest with the entry of party-backed independents. The party also appointed Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in-charge for Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, another state headed for a contest. Union minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed in-charge for the polls in Karnataka.

West Bengal government today paid last respect to renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, with gun salute to his mortal remains. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at Rabindra Sadan for some time. Banerjee was seen consoling KK's wife and other family members who were present at the venue. The 53-year-old singer's body was brought to Rabindra Sadan after post-mortem examination was conducted at state-run SSKM Hospital earlier in the day, an official said. His mortal remains will be taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and handed over to his family, who will fly to Mumbai with the body, he said.

Equity benchmarks failed to hold on to early gains and came under selling pressure in a choppy session today, with the Sensex tanking 185 points amid mixed trends from global markets. High crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows also played spoilsport. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 185.24 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 55,381.17. During the day, it dived 474.98 points or 0.85 per cent to 55,091.43 after an initial rally. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 61.80 points or 0.37 per cent to finish at 16,522.75. From the Sensex pack, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.