Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 19, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 19, 2022:

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP today, asserting that she has always been impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She joined the party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and its state chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Expressing her admiration for Modi, she also said the nation's interest has always been a priority for her and praised several schemes of the BJP government for cleanliness, empowerment of women and employment. Aparna Yadav is married to Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife while SP president Akhilesh Yadav is his son from the first marriage.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said that he will contest elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents. Yadav is currently an MP from Azamgarh. Addressing a press conference today, Yadav said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the people of Azamgarh." This statement comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The BMC assured the Bombay high court today that the current COVID-19 situation in Mumbai and the city's adjoining regions was “under control” and there was no reason for the citizens to panic. Anil Sakhare, counsel for BMC, informed the HC that Mumbai was witnessing a gradual decline in COVID-19 positive cases during the current third wave of the pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik was hearing a public interest litigation by one Sneha Marjadi on several issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the management of state's resources for controlling the same.

The Supreme Court today reserved its order on a plea of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Maharashtra challenging their one-year suspension from the state Legislative Assembly for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer. A Bench headed by Justices AM Khanwilkar reserved the order on the plea after hearing arguments from all the parties and asked them to file written submissions. On Tuesday, the apex court said suspension from Legislative Assembly for one year should be linked with some purpose and there has to be an "overpowering" reason that the member should not be allowed to even attend the next session.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty tanked around 1 per cent today due to sharp losses mainly in IT, banking and FMCG shares following a global rout in equities on rate hike worries. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 656.04 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 60,098.82, with 23 of its constituents ending in the red. The broader NSE Nifty plunged by 174.65 points or 0.96 per cent to close at 17,938.40 points as 35 of its stocks closed with losses.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 04:24 PM IST