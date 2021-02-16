Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 16, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 16, 2021:

A Delhi Court has taken cognizance of a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case, in which Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and eight others are the accused. They have now been summoned on March 15. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma today took cognisance of the offences including sedition, using forged document, punishment for unlawful assembly, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

As many as 45 people have lost their lives after a bus carrying around 54 passengers fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on today morning. Expressing his grief over the bus accident, Home Minister Amit Shah said he has spoken to the state Chief Minister and all possible help for the rescue operation is being provided. PM Modi termed the incident as "horrific" and said, "The local administration is actively involved in rescue and relief work."

The Delhi Police on Tuesday wrote to video-conferencing app Zoom, seeking details of a meeting attended by Poetic Justice Foundation founder MO Dhaliwal that took place ahead of the January 26 violence, concerning the 'toolkit' document case. Reportedly, the Delhi Police has written to Zoom seeking details of participants who attended the meeting ahead of the Republic Day violence during the farmer's tractor rally in the national capital.

Debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel's five-wicket haul in England's second innings -- coupled with Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round performance -- made India's job easy as they registered a commanding 317-run win in the second Test today, and level the four-match series 1-1. The win takes India to the second spot on the World Test Championship points table. India need one more win in this series to seal a spot in the final that will be played in June at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid a mixed trend in global markets. After touching a lifetime high of 52,516.76 in opening session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 49.96 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,104.17. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 1.25 points or 0.01 per cent lower to 15,313.45.

(With input from agencies)