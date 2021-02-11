Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 11, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 11, 2021:

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was scheduled to travel by a state government aircraft to Dehradun in Uttarakhand today, but the permission to use the plane was not granted even as the governor had boarded the aircraft. The governor later took a commercial flight to travel to Dehradun, a statement from the Raj Bhavan said. This comes amid uneasy ties between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the governor, with both sides have being critical of each other in the past. The Raj Bhavan statement said the governor's secretariat had written to the government authorities seeking permission for the use of aircraft "well in advance" on February 2.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake and both countries will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner. Singh's statement in Rajya Sabha came a day after the Chinese defence ministry said in Beijing that Indian and Chinese troops started "synchronised" disengagement at the south and north banks of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said that the government respects social media for empowering common people but action will be taken if it is misused to spread fake news and violence. "We respect social media a lot, it has empowered common people. Social media has a big role in the Digital India program. However, if social media is misused to spread fake news, violence then action will be taken," said Prasad while addressing the Rajya Sabha.

All incoming passengers from Kerala to Maharashtra will have to present RT-PCR negative reports, as per the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Maharashtra government today. This comes in the wake of the southern state reporting high number of COVID-19 cases. Kerala reported 5,980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the active cases touched 64,390, the highest in the country.

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 222 points to end at its new closing record today, propelled by gains in index major Reliance Industries amid positive global cues. After trading on a choppy note, the 30-share BSE index settled 222.13 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 51,531.52. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 66.80 points or 0.44 per cent to its all-time high of 15,173.30.

