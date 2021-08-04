Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of August 4, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of August 4, 2021:

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain took the bronze medal after she lost the women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final bout to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the Tokyo Olympics today. Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish pugilist as she stamped her dominance. Lovlina started round one with a good strategy as she didn't let the Turkish boxer take charge. But soon, Busenaz showed her class and demolished the defence of the Indian as judges ruled the round in her favour. The second round started just where the first one left as Surmeneli dominated all the way through it. And to make it worse for Borgohain, she sustained a penalty in that round. The last round was more ruthless and clinical from Busenaz as she brutally buried any chances the 23-year-old Indian had of making a comeback.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the Delhi government will order a magisterial inquiry into the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault. He also announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the family of the girl. "Our girl cannot come back. The injustice done to the family is unfortunate and cannot be compensated, but the government will give ₹10 lakh to them and order a magisterial inquiry into the matter," he said. The parents of the girl accompanied by hundreds of locals have been staging a protest near the site of the incident in southwest Delhi, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) today sought 30 more days to file a chargesheet in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases. NIA told the special court that the accused were paid Rs 45 lakhs to eliminate Mansukh Hiren after the Antilia bomb scare. Earlier in June, a special NIA court remanded Shivsena leader and former Mumbai Police "encounter specialist" Pradeep Sharma to judicial custody till July 12, in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case. NIA had arrested two more persons in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today inaugurated Next Generation Genome Sequencing (NGS) lab at Mumbai's Nair Hospital. NGS is a method of characterization of pathogen. This technology is used to determine the order of nucleotides in entire genomes or targeted regions of RNA or DNA. This helps in understanding the differences between two strains of the virus, thereby identifying mutants. Its specialty is a large number of samples that can be processed in a short period of time at high speed. In the current pandemic, this test has many benefits especially in hotspots, and in unique clinical presentations. Identification of mutants, variants in the virus can be established enabling public health policy decisions.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 546 points to finish above the 54,000-mark for the first time today, tracking strong gains in financial stocks amid positive cues from global markets. After scaling its lifetime peak of 54,465.91 during the session, the 30-share index ended 546.41 points or 1.02 per cent higher at a record 54,369.77. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 128.05 points or 0.79 per cent to its all-time peak of 16,246.85. It touched a lifetime intra-day high of 16,290.20.