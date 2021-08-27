Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of August 27, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of August 27, 2021:

US President Joe Biden has vowed to "hunt" down the terrorists and make them "pay" for the deadly attacks outside the Kabul airport in which 13 US service members were killed and 18 others wounded. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport on Thursday, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops. "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm notice, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned about the possibility of a third COVID-19 wave that could strike the state in coming months and informed that the state has issued a circular to collectors and local authorities saying the vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff must be completed till September 5. Addressing a press conference, Tope said, "We have issued a circular to collectors and local authorities that till 5th September the vaccination for teaching and non-teaching staff must be completed, if needed organise a vaccination drive too. There is the possibility of a third wave of incoming festivals so we are also discussing avoiding local bodies' elections and we are on alert mode on this too." He said that owing to the upcoming festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali, a surge in infection could be seen.

Amid the turmoil in Punjab Congress, the party's state president Navjot Singh Sidhu said that if he was not allowed to take decisions he will not spare anyone. Sidhu today held a meeting with traders association. Addressing the event, he said, "I have told the high command that if you do not let me take decisions, I will not spare anyone...I do not want to be a showhorse. Decisions are required to be taken. No state can develop without industry. International trade should start. The people of Punjab are in despair. If I had to put my life on the line, I would not back down." Meanwhile, AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat said the leader of the party's Punjab unit should act in a manner so that they are not misinterpreted, which in turn may harm the party.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today left for Delhi, for the second time this week, to meet the party's central leadership amid escalating tussle between him and state Health Minister T S Singh Deo amid talks of change in leadership in the state. Sources in the state Congress said that several party MLAs and ministers, who are close to Baghel, already reached Delhi on Thursday, while many legislators, ministers and senior leaders went to the national capital this morning. "(AICC general secretary organisation) KC Venupgal messaged me yesterday that I have to meet Rahul Gandhi today. As per his direction, I am going there and apart from this, I don't have any other information," Bhupesh Baghel said.

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 175 points to close at its new lifetime high today, boosted by gains in TCS, L&T and HDFC amid a largely subdued trend in global markets. The 30-share index settled 175.62 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 56,124.72. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 68.30 points or 0.41 per cent to finish at a record 16,705.20. UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging over 3 per cent, followed by L&T, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, TCS and Kotak Bank. On the other hand, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Nestle India and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 04:15 PM IST