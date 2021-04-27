Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 27, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 27, 2021:

Amid rising demand for medical oxygen due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Government today announced that it will set up 44 oxygen plants in the national capital within one month. Addressing a digital press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We're going to set up 44 oxygen plants in Delhi within the next one month - 8 of these are being installed by Centre. The remaining 36 are being installed by Delhi Govt, 21 plants coming from France and 15 plants from within the country itself." He said that the Delhi government is importing 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants from France and 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok.

Terming the massive resurgence of COVID-19 cases a "national crisis", the Supreme Court today said it cannot remain a "mute spectator" and made clear that its suo motu proceeding on devising national policy for COVID-19 management is not meant to supplant high court hearings. A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the high courts are in a better position to monitor the pandemic situation within their territorial boundaries and the apex court was playing a complementary role and its "intervention must be understood in the correct perspective" as there are some matters which transcend the regional boundaries. There is a need for top court's intervention on certain national issues as there might be matters related to coordination between states, it said.

Australia today suspended all direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect until May 15 due to the "very significant" spike in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced. Morrison, announcing the temporary border closure with India, also launched an immediate support package for the country in its fight against the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Giving details of the relief package, Morrison said that Australia will send a range of goods to India to help as it struggles with a critical shortage of medical supplies. Australia will send 500 ventilators, as well as 1 million surgical masks, 500,000 protective and surgical masks, goggles and face shields, he said.

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who is currently on central deputation to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been summoned by the Mumbai Police's cyber cell in connection with an FIR registered under the Official Secrets Act. The BKC cyber police station has issued summons to the senior IPS officer to be present on April 28 to record her statement. The Mumbai police had recently registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, and the Official Secrets Act against an unknown person after confidential information of a report and a letter written by Shukla, while she was heading the Maharashtra state intelligence department, about the alleged transfer racket for money was leaked.

5. Sensex rallies 558 pts; Nifty ends above 14,650

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 558 points today, driven by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and L&T. The 30-share BSE index ended 557.63 points or 1.15 per cent higher at 48,944.14. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 168.05 points or 1.16 per cent to 14,653.05. L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Maruti, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Nestle India and Dr Reddy's were among the laggards.