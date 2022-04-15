Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 15, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 15, 2022:

The NCP today termed BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's latest accusations against its president Sharad Pawar on multiple issues as "baseless and whimsical" and ascribed the allegations to "frustration" stemming from the MVA constituent's growth in Maharashtra as the "most preferred party". "Fadnavis ji has made baseless and whimsical accusations against Pawar saheb. The BJP has realised it is now impossible to stop the growth of the NCP as the most preferred party in Maharashtra. Hence, by calling the NCP communal and targeting Pawar saheb out of frustration, Fadnavis is trying to paint a communal picture," NCP's state unit chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in a statement.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti today accused the BJP of bulldozing the Constitution and the saffron party's leaders of "outdoing each other in stripping Muslims" of their homes and livelihood. She was referring to the Khargone district administration in Madhya Pradesh demolishing at least 50 "illegal" structures of people accused of pelting stones at a Ram Navami procession. "The vengeance with which the BJP is bulldozing India's Constitution has now reached the homes of minorities. BJP leaders are outdoing each other in stripping Muslims of everything, be it their homes, livelihood and dignity," Mufti said in a series of tweets. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the "silence" of the majority community was "deeply worrying".

Politics over Hanuman Chalisa heated up in Maharashtra today with state minister Aaditya Thackeray saying loudspeakers should be used to create awareness among people about reasons behind rising prices of essential items. It all started when MNS president Raj Thackeray raised the issue of high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. He has demanded removal of loudspeakers atop mosques before May 3 and warned the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa, a collection of devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman, in front of mosques if his demand was not met by the deadline.

Joe Root stepped down as England's Test cricket captain today, ending his five-year spell in a role that became increasingly challenging because of the team's long run of series defeats -- including 4-0 in the Ashes over the winter. "I have loved leading my country," Root said, "but recently it's hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game." Root leaves his post holding the record for the number of wins as England Test captain -- at 27 -- while his status as one of the world's leading batters is secure after scoring eight centuries since the turn of 2021. However, his captaincy had come under scrutiny with England having only won just one of its last 17 Test matches -- the country's worst run since the 1980s.

On a day that saw Moscow suffer a stinging symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea fleet flagship, Ukraine's president hailed his people for their resolve since Russia invaded in February and for making "the most important decision of their life - to fight." In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians late Thursday that they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the invaders "gave us a maximum of five." Back then even friendly world leaders urged him to leave, unsure whether Ukraine could survive, he said: "But they didn't know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom and the possibility to live the way we want."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 04:19 PM IST