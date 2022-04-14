Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 14, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 14, 2022:

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today took a jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement and said that in order for India to become "truly united", the country will need to join borders with Sri Lanka, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. Raut's reaction has come to Bhagwat's recent statement that in 10 to 15 years, 'Akhand Bharat' (united India) will be formed. "If someone talks about 'Akhand Hindustan', they will have to first connect the country with PoK and India, then the partition of Pakistan will also have to be linked with India," Raut said. "Wherever India used to have borders earlier, those places have to be added to the country too, add Sri Lanka and then make the country a superpower, no one has stopped you. But before that, get the Kashmiri Pandits to return home and if you can do this, then we will help you. Will definitely support," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said his government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation in the city, and will bring in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools if need arises. He said hospitalisation related to coronavirus has not increased and "there is no need to panic". The chief minister's comments came a day after Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. "We are keeping an eye on the situation," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event. "If need be, we will bring in a SOP for Delhi schools for Covid," he added.

Karnataka Congress leaders were today stopped and detained when they were marching towards Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence demanding sacking of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa in connection with contractor's suicide case. AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and other prominent leaders were taken into custody near the Race Course Road. They were released later. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah charged that Minister Eshwarappa is directly responsible for the contractor's death. Karnataka police have lodged an FIR against Eshwarappa and are investigating the case. The minister has stated that there is no question of tendering resignation and urged for a probe to unveil the conspiracy.

Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, just days after the Tesla CEO said he would no longer be joining the social media company's board of directors. Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing today that Musk, who currently owns slightly more than 9% of its stock and is the company's biggest shareholder, provided a letter to the company on Wednesday that contained a proposal to buy the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn't already own. Musk offered $54.20 per share of Twitter's stock. He called that price his best and final offer. "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk says in the filing.

Jitesh Vasudev, the father of Indian student Kartik Vasudev who was shot dead outside a Toronto subway in Canada, maintains that the attack against his son wasn’t a random act of violence but possibly a “hate crime” after Toronto Police announced the arrest of a 39-year-old man in connection with the crime. “The angle being presented by the Toronto Police, that it’s a random attack, is not believable. It’s not normal that loaded ammunition has been recovered from the suspect’s home,” said Mr. Vasudev, who questioned why the suspect specifically killed his son and another brown individual. The family of Kartik Vasudev is expecting the body to arrive in India on Saturday morning but is planning to travel to Canada soon so that they can ensure justice for their kin.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 04:37 PM IST