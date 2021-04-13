Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 13, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 13, 2021:

With an aim to expand the basket of COVID-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government today said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clearances in other countries. The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunization programme within the country, the Union Health Ministry said. The decision came following the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). Currently, only two vaccines -- Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII) -- are being used for inoculation in India.

The Election Commission of India has imposed a ban on BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning in any manner for the next 48 hours commencing from 12 noon Tuesday till 12 noon on April 15 over his remarks on Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence. The Commission quoted the alleged transcript of the speech of Sinha received from the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal. "...The Central Forces have given them a befitting answer. If they do it again they will be dealt again in a befitting manner. The Central Forces should have killed eight persons instead of four in Shitalkuchi. The Central forces should be issued a show cause notice as to why they have killed only four of them....," the transcript of the speech of Sinha read as per the EC.

At least nine COVID-19 patients died on Monday at two different hospitals at Nallasopara in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, a police official said. He said a large number of people gathered at the hospitals as the rumour spread that the deaths were caused due to the shortage of medical oxygen. While seven patients, including two women, died at a hospital, two patients died at another hospital, he added. Meanwhile, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya tweeted that seven COVID-19 Patients died at a hospital in Nallasopara due to "defect in oxygen supply".

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has stated that the price of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, which is also used in the treatment of COVID-19, should be reduced to Rs 1,200-Rs 1,300. He also said that the companies manufacturing the anti-viral drug should double the production. Reportedly, Remdisivir is reportedly being sold between Rs 2,400-6,000. The injection is being sold in the black market at even higher prices. Tope had earlier said that the state has been consuming 50,000 doses of Remdesivir on a daily basis.

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded over 660 points today, tracking strong gains in auto and financial stocks amid largely positive cues from global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 660.68 points or 1.38 per cent higher at 48,544.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 194 points or 1.36 per cent to 14,504.80.