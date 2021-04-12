Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 12, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 12, 2021:

Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations have been postponed by the Maharashtra state government, announced state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday. This decision was taken due to rising Covid-19 cases in the state after a meeting with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "The present circumstances are not conducive for holding the exams. The health of students is our priority," Gaikwad said. "Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, Class 12 exams will be held by end of May, while Class 10 exams will be in June. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly," she added.

An expert panel of India's central drug authority has recommended granting approval to Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use in the country with certain conditions, sources told PTI. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) today took up the application of Dr Reddy's Laboratories seeking emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will take a final call on the recommendation. If approved, it will be the third COVID-19 vaccine to be available in India.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is in stable health after a gallbladder surgery, informed Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik today. "A successful Laparoscopy surgery was conducted today on our party President Sharad Pawar Saheb's Gall Bladder by Dr. Balsara. He is in stable health and is recuperating in his room at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai," tweeted Nawab Malik. The NCP president was recently discharged from the hospital after the doctors successfully removed a stone from his gallbladder.

Not even a single Gorkha will be ousted if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is brought into action, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. Addressing people in Kalimpong, Shah said, "Misinformation is being spread that if NRC will be brought, Gorkhas will be ousted. NRC has not been brought yet. But even if it is brought, not even one Gorkha will be ousted. TMC lies. Not even one Gorkha will be affected." Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The sixth phase of the ongoing elections will take place on April 22.

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,708 points today following an across-the-board selloff as spiking COVID-19 cases in the country spooked investors. The 30-share BSE index sank 1,707.94 points or 3.44 per cent to end at 47,883.38. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty plunged 524.05 points or 3.53 per cent to finish at 14,310.80.