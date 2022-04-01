Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 1, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 1, 2022:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked students not to get stressed as they have successfully overcome exams earlier as well, and also urged parents and teachers to not force their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations upon children. Interacting with students appearing for board examinations in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Modi said technology is not a bane and should be used effectively as he took questions from them as well as teachers on several issues. Students can use 'online' medium to gain knowledge and execute it offline, he added. He advised students to celebrate exams as festivals and without any stress.

The Mumbai branch of National Investigation Agency has received an email threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the sender claimed to have "20 kg RDX". The threat mail mentions that he is ready to harm millions of people along with the Prime Minister. "...I have met with some terrorists, they are going to help with RDX, I am happy that I have got bombs very easily and now I will blast everywhere... I have planned it, 20 sleeper cells will be activated and millions of people will be killed...," read the email. The NIA and other intelligence agencies were trying to trace the sender. Sources close to the development have said that they were tracking the IP address and were gathering other information about the sender.

India effectively handled the Omicron wave, which caused numerous deaths in other countries, because of better Covid management and a massive vaccination drive, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today. Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the ICMR has from time to time guided the country and helped in vaccine-related research leading to India having its own indigenous vaccine. "It was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance that India saw best Covid management and largest vaccination drive... While Omicron caused numerous deaths in other countries, India sailed through the Omicron wave because of vaccination," Mandaviya said during the Question Hour.

Gross GST collection in March touched an all-time high of over Rs 1.42 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said today. The gross GST revenue collected in March 2022 is Rs 1,42,095 crore, of which CGST is Rs 25,830 crore, SGST is Rs 32,378 crore, IGST is Rs 74,470 crore (including Rs 39,131 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,417 crore (including Rs 981 crore collected on import of goods). The gross GST collection in March 2022 is all-time high, breaching an earlier record of Rs 1,40,986 crore collected in January. The revenues for March 2022 are 15 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

Equity markets began the new financial year with smart gains today, with the Sensex rallying over 708 points to recapture the crucial 59,000-mark following gains in index majors HDFC twins and Reliance Industries, along with foreign fund inflows. On the first day of trading in the new financial year, the BSE barometer rallied 708.18 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 59,276.69. During the day, it jumped 828.11 points or 1.41 per cent to 59,396.62. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 205.70 points or 1.18 per cent to settle at 17,670.45.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 04:21 PM IST