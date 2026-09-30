FPJ Special: Unofficial TVK Units Emerge Across India And Gulf As Vijay’s Popularity Fuels Expansion Without Party Approval |

Chennai: It is not just Instagram influencers who are cashing in on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s popularity. Multiple units claiming to represent the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) have sprung up in states such as West Bengal and Kerala, as well as in Gulf countries including Qatar and Kuwait, despite having no official approval from the party, according to multiple TVK sources.

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The latest is the purported West Bengal state unit, which was reportedly launched in Purba Bardhaman district on Sunday, with news reports identifying Chaitali Roy as its state coordinator. An official source in the West Bengal government told FPJ that the functionaries had not even informed the landlord that they had started a party office and were consequently facing problems. Roy could not be reached for comment. For a party that attributes much of its growth to social media, the purported West Bengal unit does not appear to have an Instagram or X account. Even Roy’s social media accounts could not be traced.

The purported Kerala unit has gone a step further, operating a website and conducting a membership drive under the leadership of 51-year-old Suleiman Bashir. Bashir has met senior ministers of the TVK government in Tamil Nadu but admits that the Kerala unit has neither received official approval from the party headquarters nor does he hold any official position in the party.

“Many are joining TVK in Kerala as Vijay has a massive fan following. We don’t take any money,” he claimed.

Multiple TVK spokespersons at the party headquarters in Chennai confirmed that the party had not authorised any expansion into other states or countries, although it has “national ambitions”. They described the formation of unofficial units outside Tamil Nadu as a spontaneous expression of support for Vijay.

“CM Vijay is a phenomenon. Youngsters are reading about his measures to eliminate corruption and provide a clean administration and want to join the party. The Gen-Z youngsters are not parochial; they are well informed and understand the power of democracy. This is a reflection of that,” said Americai V Narayanan, a TVK national spokesperson. He cited the large crowds that gathered outside Vijay’s hotel in London during his recent official visit as another example of the support the chief minister enjoys beyond Tamil Nadu. However, the emergence of unauthorised units is becoming a concern for the party. A senior TVK functionary said some of these groups had begun inviting party members to events, including offering all-expenses-paid trips to Qatar and Kuwait through people claiming to operate TVK units there. “If we are seen with them, it will seem like they are officially recognised by the party, but that is far from the truth,” the functionary said, requesting anonymity.

The functionary also said that while TVK has national ambitions, formally establishing units in other states could create friction with its alliance partners, particularly the Congress.

Official recognition or not, the development does not appear to have deterred Vijay’s followers. The purported Kerala unit, for instance, has already held several meetings, Bashir said, sharing photographs and videos of the events.

On Instagram, several handles claim to represent TVK in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states, some with thousands of followers. None, however, has been officially recognised by the party, according to TVK sources.