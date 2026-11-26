Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. 18 Years After 26/11 Attack, Mystery Still Shrouds Accused No 20's Identity

Accused No 20 came up in interactions between the terrorists and their handlers on calls made by the former from Taj Mahal hotel, Oberoi Trident and Nariman House.

2. Sharad Pawar Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Due To Dehydration; Third Hospitalisation This Month

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's daughter and MP Supriya Sule confirmed the development on X, stating that he needed to reduce his travel and workload. The 85-year-old former Union minister had undergone hospitalisation twice earlier this month.

3. Miraculous! Biker Walks Away After Being Hit By 2 Speeding Cars In AP's East Godavari - VIDEO

The severity of the collision left onlookers fearing that he had suffered fatal injuries. However, to everyone's surprise, Naveen managed to get back on his feet with only minor injuries.

4. 'Incorrect And Misleading': Shah Rukh Khan Did NOT Send Legal Notice To Influencer Suvigya Sharma, Confirms Actor's Legal Team

Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team has dismissed reports claiming the actor issued a legal notice to influencer Suvigya Sharma over the viral Anant Ambani video. Hirani Associates clarified that the notice dated November 23 was not issued by SRK or on his behalf, and urged media outlets to remove misleading reports.

5. Look Out Circular Issued Against CJP's Saurav Das At Request Of Maharashtra Police, Centre Tells Delhi HC

Das had on Monday approached the court challenging the authorities' decision to prevent him from travelling to the United Kingdom. He was slated to travel there to deliver a lecture at the Oxford Union on the 'Cockroach Movement'.

6. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Replicate Double-Century Heroics, Gets Out For 40 Against Sri Lanka A In Rising Stars Asia Cup Semi-Final | Video

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to replicate his incredible double-century heroics in the semi-final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 against Sri Lanka A on Thursday, November 26. The 15-year-old left-handed batter was dismissed for 40 runs off 27 deliveries by Janith Liyanage after providing India A with a promising start.

7. Who Is Vardhaman Jain? Chennai Businessman Offers 121 Kg Gold Ornaments Worth ₹206 Cr To Lord Venkateswara In Tirumala

Chennai-based industrialist Vardhaman Jain has donated 121 kg of gold ornaments worth ₹160 crore to Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Temple in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The Access Healthcare co-founder offered 45 types of ornaments, including a crown, armlets and foot ornaments, for the deity's daily and special rituals

8. Olly Fest 2026: The Think Floydian Brings the Pink Floyd Experience to Mumbai

From iconic anthems to rare tracks, the Delhi-based band recreates the magic of Pink Floyd through its immersive live performances. Founder Rohit Kulkarni opens up about the band's journey and Olly Fest gig

9. Viral VIDEO: Passenger Blows Conch, Lights Diya Inside AC Train Coach To Perform Pooja; Railways Seeks Details For Probe

A video showing a passenger performing puja, lighting a diya and blowing a conch inside an AC train coach has gone viral, sparking safety concerns. Indian Railways has sought details, including the train number, travel date and PNR, to investigate the incident. Netizens criticised the passenger, calling the act reckless and questioning the lack of basic civic sense

10. Elon Musk Pledges 2 SpaceX Shares To Every Child In America In ₹1.70 Lakh Crore Giveaway

Elon Musk pledged two SpaceX shares to every child in America, doubling his October commitment. One share will come from SpaceX and another from Musk personally. The giveaway could be worth approximately $18.35 billion (approximately Rs. 1.70 lakh crore), nearly triple Michael Dell’s contribution to Trump Accounts.