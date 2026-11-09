FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'BMC Bans Rocket Firecrackers In Mumbai Till Nov 25 To BEST Launches New AC Bus Route In Borivali'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Mumbai: BMC Bans Rocket Firecrackers Until Nov 25 After Over 140 Fire Incidents Reported Across City

Rockets and similar aerial firecrackers have been banned across Mumbai’s BMC limits until November 25, the Mumbai Disaster Management Authority said on Monday. The restriction follows reports of several firecracker-related incidents across the city. The authority’s order applies throughout the civic limits, while further details about the ban and enforcement are expected as the situation develops.

2. After Spate Of Fires In Mumbai On Diwali, Mayor Ritu Tawde Warns Citizens Against Bursting Crackers On Roads

"Our festivities should not become the source of anyone's sorrow," the Mumbai mayor said in an appeal to citizens. She noted that, as per the instructions of the High Court, it is strictly prohibited to burst crackers on public roads, in alleys, on pavements and on footpaths.

3. Post-Diwali Pollution: How Toxic AQI Affects Your Lungs, Heart And Overall Health

Delhi's air quality worsened after Diwali celebrations, with the overall AQI nearing 400 on Monday morning. CPCB recorded 418 at Ghazipur, categorised as severe, while Akshardham reported 337, in the very poor category. Polluted air can aggravate respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, making precautions especially important for vulnerable residents today.

4. 'Not A Cultural Pride...': Vivek Agnihotri's Balcony Sofa Catches Fire After Being Hit By Diwali Rocket, Filmmaker Demands Accountability

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri demanded stricter fire safety enforcement after an errant rocket set his balcony sofa on fire on Sunday night. He said his dogs alerted the family and fire-resistant fabric prevented a serious accident. Responding to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's appeal, he urged authorities to investigate fires across Mumbai and fix responsibility wherever negligence is established.

5. BEST Launches AC Circular Bus Route A-636 in Borivali (East); Know Timings, Frequency Here

The A-636 route will pass through important residential localities such as Gautam Nagar, Anita Nagar and Alica Nagar, thus giving a boost to last-mile connectivity. The first service will leave Borivali Station (East) at 6.40 am, and the last one will depart at 10 pm.

6. Supreme Court Sets Aside Patna High Court Order Cancelling Bail Of Bihar Hospital Manager

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Manmohan made the observations while setting aside a Patna High Court order cancelling the regular bail granted to the accused by a Sessions Court.

7. Nvidia Board Can Remove Jensen Huang As CEO Without Criminal Conviction Amid Chinese Spy Controversy

Nvidia's board can remove CEO Jensen Huang through a majority vote without a criminal conviction. However, removing him as a director requires shareholder approval. The report comes amid an independent investigation into allegations that Huang was targeted by a suspected Chinese spy through a personal relationship. China and Singapore-based Megaspeed have denied allegations of wrongdoing.

8. Sensex, Nifty Close Higher After Roller-Coaster Session, Late Recovery Erases Sharp Intraday Losses

Sensex gained 107 points and Nifty rose 58 points as late buying reversed sharp intraday losses, helping both benchmarks finish higher despite volatile trading.

9. 'Oh My God!': Abhishek Sharma Surprises His School Teacher With Diwali Visit; Heart-Warming VIDEO Goes Viral

'Oh My God!': Abhishek Sharma Surprises His School Teacher With Diwali Visit; Heart-Warming VIDEO Goes Viral

10. Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Diwali Moments With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma And Son Agastya

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated Diwali with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and son Agastya, sharing heartwarming pictures from their intimate festivities. Dressed in traditional ethnic outfits, the trio embraced the festive spirit through family moments, beautiful decorations and traditional rituals.