FPJ Legal: West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari moves Calcutta HC seeking either cancellation of FIRs or ordering CBI probe

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court demanding either cancellation of FIRs against him or for ordering CBI probe over the cases.

According to a close aide of Suvendu, the state government is purposely slapping false cases against the LoP for which Suvendu had to move the High Court.

Notably, on one side CID is investigating Suvendu's deceased bodyguard’s suicide case, and on the other side new FIRs have been lodged against him by the police for breaking COVID-19 protocols, holding public meetings and another case under Official Secrets Act after Suvendu said that he have all the call recording of the calls done from Abhishek Banerjee’s office.

Countering the police, Suvendu said that even the TMC is protesting against the fuel price hike breaking COVID-19 protocols.