FPJ Legal: Unhappy over 'pitiable condition' of tribunals, Supreme Court tells Centre to fill up vacancies in two weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has warned the Centre of a contempt case over the appointments made to various tribunals across the country if appointments from the recommended list are not done any time soon, as per an IndiaToday report.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday also asked the Centre to make appointments in two weeks in tribunals, which are facing a severe crunch of presiding officers as well as judicial and technical members, and apprise it of reasons if persons from the recommended list are left out in the process.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices D Y Chandrachud expressed unhappiness over the unfilled vacancies in the quasi judicial bodies across the nation, and said the condition is "pitiable" and the litigants cannot be "left in the lurch".

The Supreme Court asked the Centre why it made appointments to tribunals "after cherry-picking from the waitlists" instead of appointing recommended persons against the vacancies.

Attorney General K K Venugopal assured the bench that the Centre would make appointments in two weeks in the tribunals from the list of persons recommended by the search and selection committee.

There are around 250 posts lying vacant in various key tribunals and appellate tribunals.

The top court was hearing a clutch of petitions on the issue of vacancies in tribunals and the new law governing quasi judicial bodies.

The Supreme Court on Monday had strongly criticized the Centre over the delay in filling up of vacancies at various tribunals and also for enacting the Tribunal Reforms Act, which is apparently identical to the earlier law struck down by the top court. The top court told the Centre that there was no respect for its judgment and such circumstances were testing its patience.

The bench had pointed out that recommendations for the appointment were made one-and-a-half year ago in accordance with the law, which existed then. "Why no appointments have been made. Tribunals are on the verge of closure," said Justice Rao.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:59 PM IST