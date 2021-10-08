FPJ Legal | Supreme Court hears Lakhimpur Kheri violence case; unhappy with investigation

The Supreme Court on Friday began hearing a case on the violence that killed eight people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3. Appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, senior advocate Harish Salve said that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was being being targeted and had been given notice.

"He'll appear tomorrow at 11am," news agency ANI quoted Salve as saying. The apex court noted that senior advocate Harish Salve had assured it that the highest police officer in the State will be informed to preserve the evidence in the case.

The Supreme Court has said that it is not satisfied with the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the investigation, with the Chief Justice of India noting that the charges were very serious. The SC also questioned the UP government's treatment of an accused in an incident involving allegations of death or gun shot injury.

The CJI told Uttar Pradesh to ask its DGP to ensure that the evidence in the case is protected till the time another agency takes it. It has asked the UP government to apprise the court of an alternative agency which can conduct the probe.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:37 PM IST