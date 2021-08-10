FPJ Legal: Supreme Court directs political parties to publish criminal records of candidates within 48 hours after selection

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the political parties that they must publish the criminal antecedents of the candidates within 48 hours of their selection.

A bench comprising justices R.F. Nariman and B.R. Gavai modified the direction in its February 13, 2020, verdict.

According to reports, the apex court also said that criminal cases against MLAs or MPs cannot be withdrawn without approval from High Courts.

In one of the directions in February 2020 judgment, the top court had ordered details to be published by political parties within 48 hours of the selection of the candidate or not less than two weeks before the first date of filing of nominations, whichever earlier.

On Tuesday, the bench said that it has changed this direction and made it mandatory publication within 48 hours, and also passed certain additional directions, which will be known when the full copy of the judgment is uploaded on the top court's website.

The top court delivered the judgment on contempt petitions filed alleging failure by various political parties to publish criminal antecedents of candidates in the Bihar Assembly elections, which were held in November 2020.

In its February 2020 judgment, linked to the Bihar Assembly election, the Supreme Court said candidates must upload these details either within 48 hours of their selection or at least two weeks before the first date for filing of nomination papers.

