FPJ Legal: Rape convict throws sandal at Gujarat court judge after getting life sentence

A convict charged with a rape and murder case in Gujarat's Surat threw his sandal at the judge after the judge sentenced him to life imprisonment. Being disappointed at the sentencing, he threw his sandals with intentions to harm the judge.

The 27-year-old convict identified as Sujit Saket was granted a life sentence for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl last April. He was arrested by the police and was being tried under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

On finding the child alone, the convict kidnapped her under the pretext of getting her chocolate. He took the girl to an isolated place where he raped her and then strangulated her to death, as per the prosecution.

According to India Today, the victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer. The court has also ordered compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the victim's family.

According to lawyer Vinay Sharma, who was present in the court at the time of the incident, after the sentence was pronounced, the convict threw his slippers at the judge.

Sharma said the convict was upset with the punishment and was claiming that he was being falsely implicated. The court took into account the statements of 29 witnesses examined by the prosecution.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 07:42 PM IST