FPJ Legal | Pegasus snooping row: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till September 13

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned till September 13 the hearing in a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the Pegasus snooping row, reported news agency ANI.

According to Live Law, a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant, and Justice Bopanna was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team or a judicial probe into the reports of snooping of activists, journalists, politicians and constitutional authorities using the Pegasus spyware.

The apex court is hearing a batch of pleas related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

An international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware. Earlier, during the hearing of the matter, the top court had said that allegations of Pegasus related snooping are "serious in nature" if reports on them are correct.

It had also asked the petitioners whether they had made any efforts to file a criminal complaint on this. Editors Guild of India has sought in its plea that a special investigation team be set up to conduct a probe into reported surveillance of journalists and others.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:52 AM IST