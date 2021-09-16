FPJ Legal: Nainital High Court lifts ban on Chardham Yatra; devotees ordered to follow COVID-19 protocols

The High Court in Nainital on Thursday lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra, allowing the pilgrimage to go ahead following strict COVID-19 protocols, reported news agency ANI.

The high court has also ordered devotees to provide a negative COVID-19 report and a double vaccination certificate. It has also capped the number of devotees. Only 800 devotees would be permitted at Kedarnath, 1,200 at Badrinath, 600 at Gangotri, and 400 at Yamunotri a day, ANI reported.

The Uttarakhand government had earlier approached the high court in Nainital seeking the resumption of the Chardham Yatra.

However, the high court stated that it cannot remove the ban on the yatra unless directed by the Supreme Court where the matter is pending.

The high court had put a stay on the Chardham Yatra on June 28, citing the lack of proper health facilities in districts through which Chardham Yatra passes and the threat of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, on July 6, the state government had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the high court order.

The Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:26 PM IST