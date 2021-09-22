e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:21 AM IST

FPJ Legal: Mechanism to train women for induction in Armed forces to be in place by May 2022, Centre tells Supreme Court

FPJ Web Desk
Supreme Court of India | ANI

From 2022, women are likely to become eligible for induction into India's armed forces through the National Defense Academy. According to the Ministry of Defense, the necessary mechanism will be in place by May 2022 and would allow women candidates to be considered for entry in the existing streams of the three defense services.

As per a Live Law report, the affidavit also notes that while the entrance examinations for the NDA occur twice a year, the Centre plans to have the process ready by May - by the time UPSC publishes the first notification of the year.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:21 AM IST
