FPJ Legal: Live-in relationship with married partner untenable, rules Rajasthan high court

Jaipur: The Rajasthan high court has dismissed a petition for police protection filed by a couple living in live-in relationship as one of the partners is married. The court in its order said that to provide police protection to the petitioners in this case is like giving assent to illicit relationship.

The petition for police protection was moved by the petitioners on the ground that both of them are adults and are living together on free will. The petitioner woman, who is married, pleaded that she was forced to leave her husband because of his cruel behaviour and there is a threat to their life, hence, they need police protection. On the other hand, the respondents submitted that the relationship of petitioners is illicit and against the law as one of the petitioners is married.

After hearing both the parties justice Satish Kumar Sharma dismissed the petition and opined that one of the petitioners is married and not divorced till date, still she is living in a live-in relationship and that comes under the category of illicit relationship. However, the court held that if any crime is committed against the petitioners then they can approach police in due legal course.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:11 PM IST