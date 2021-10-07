FPJ Legal | Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court seeks status report on accused and arrested

New Delhi: A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has directed Additional Advocate General (AAG) Garima Prashad, who is representing the State of Uttar Pradesh, to get instructions on the status of the FIR as well as details about petitions pending before the Allahabad High Court in relation to the ‘unfortunate’ incident at Lakhimpur Kheri.

"There are farmers and other persons also have been murdered. We need to know who the accused are against whom the FIR is registered and who has been arrested. Please file a status report on this," the Bench which also comprised Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said.

(An FIR has already been registered against Ashish Mishra and several other persons in connection with the incident for murder, rioting and other offences.)

The AAG told the Bench that a special investigation team and a judicial commission of inquiry has been constituted, which is led by a retired High Court judge.

The court then sought details of public interest litigation petitions pending before Allahabad High Court on the issue. "Get instructions and file what happened before the High Court," the CJI told the AAG.

The case was taken up by the Supreme Court after two lawyers from Uttar Pradesh wrote to CJI seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court made it clear at the outset that the registry was directed to register the lawyers’ letter as a PIL, but due to miscommunication, it became a suo moto case.

"Due to miscommunication, it became a suo motu case. But it is fine. We will hear it," the CJI said.

The CJI also read a message received on the virtual hearing platform from advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa. The message said the mother of one of the deceased, Lovepreet Singh, was in a critical condition.

"Get her admitted to nearest medical facility immediately and extend all facilities to her," the court directed

The case will now come up on Friday.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:05 PM IST