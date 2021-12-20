FPJ Legal: Delhi court discharges expelled BJP MLA and rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2019 accident case

Expelled BJP MLA and rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been discharged by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday in the 2019 accident case of Unnao rape survivor.

He was found guilty last year after which the court sentenced him to ten years in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh in connection with the death of the Unnao rape victim's father.

However, Sengar had denied involvement in the man's death.

In July 2019, a truck rammed into a car the Unnao rape survivor was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer. Two of her aunts died.

Under this, a murder case was filed against the expelled BJP MLA, who was also awarded life-term imprisonment for raping the minor survivor, and nine others after her family filed a complaint alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident.

A Delhi court had upheld the investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that had ruled out any foul play in the Unnao rape survivor's accident in 2019.

Notably, the investigating agency had concluded that there was no evidence regarding criminal conspiracy hatched between those named in the FIR, including Kuldeep Sengar, and the truck driver or the cleaner or for that matter owner of the offending truck.

In 2019, Sengar was sentenced to jail for the "remainder of his natural biological life" in a separate case for raping the minor in 2017.

On March 4, 2020, Sengar, his brother, and five others were also convicted for the death of the rape survivor's father in judicial custody and were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 08:21 PM IST