FPJ Fast Facts: All you need to know about Shamika Ravi plagiarism show

On Friday, Indian School of Business denounced Professor Shamika Ravi as a professor of the institute, claiming that she was an adjunct faculty who ‘taught a few courses there’. The institute went on to ask her to change her Twitter bio and remove that she’s an ISB professor from it.
What led to ISB demanding that Professor Ravi change her bio? Here’s what transpired in the past week
An Op-Ed in The Indian Express
On May 25, Economist Shamika Ravi wrote a piece in The Indian Express called ‘A Pandemic Prescription’. Ravi is accused of lifting work done by fellow-economist Karthik Muralidharan.
Ravi requests Indian Express to cite Muralidharan’s work
On May 26, Ravi contacts The Indian Express to attribute Muralidharan’s work in the online article, which is done. Twitterati begins trolling Ravi
Ravi is later accused of lifting work by Nobel Laureate Paul Romer
Social media alerts The Indian Express that sections of an April 23 paper by Nobel Laureate Paul Romer titled ‘Roadmap to Responsibility Reopen America’ were part of Ravi’s article. The Indian Express says that its editorial team ‘found four sections, 1-3 sentences each that consisted substantial verbatim quotations that were unacknowledged.’
Ravi contacts The Indian Express
Ravi contacts the newspapers saying she had got in touch with Romer about the article. The Indian Express decides to take down the article and writes a corrigendum, explaining why the article has been taken down. Ravi asks people to stop the hate:
Ravi issues apology
Shamika Ravi shares a tweet: “Regarding the IE article: there was a genuine oversight, have spoken to both @paulmromer and @karthik_econ . There are perils to working in teams but the buck stops with me. I should have done better and will strive to do so in the future. (sic),” she tweets.
She also subtweets the Indian Express tweet that says it has taken down the article, apologising.
ISB on Friday denounces Ravi
The Indian School of Business where Ravi has been a visiting faculty, and was a professor between 2005 and 2015, says plagiarism will not be tolerated. Asks Ravi to change her bio. Ravi gets online support for ISB’s tweet. She also responds to their claims.
