FPJ Fast Facts: All you need to know about Shamika Ravi plagiarism show

On Friday, Indian School of Business denounced Professor Shamika Ravi as a professor of the institute, claiming that she was an adjunct faculty who ‘taught a few courses there’. The institute went on to ask her to change her Twitter bio and remove that she’s an ISB professor from it.

What led to ISB demanding that Professor Ravi change her bio? Here’s what transpired in the past week

An Op-Ed in The Indian Express

On May 25, Economist Shamika Ravi wrote a piece in The Indian Express called ‘A Pandemic Prescription’. Ravi is accused of lifting work done by fellow-economist Karthik Muralidharan.

Ravi requests Indian Express to cite Muralidharan’s work

On May 26, Ravi contacts The Indian Express to attribute Muralidharan’s work in the online article, which is done. Twitterati begins trolling Ravi

Ravi is later accused of lifting work by Nobel Laureate Paul Romer

Social media alerts The Indian Express that sections of an April 23 paper by Nobel Laureate Paul Romer titled ‘Roadmap to Responsibility Reopen America’ were part of Ravi’s article. The Indian Express says that its editorial team ‘found four sections, 1-3 sentences each that consisted substantial verbatim quotations that were unacknowledged.’

Ravi contacts The Indian Express

Ravi contacts the newspapers saying she had got in touch with Romer about the article. The Indian Express decides to take down the article and writes a corrigendum, explaining why the article has been taken down. Ravi asks people to stop the hate: