FPJ Fact Check on Turbine Theory: PM Modi or Rahul Gandhi - who is right about wind turbines producing clean drinking water and oxygen?

Now PM Modi asked two specific things based on wind turbines – whether it could be used to create clean drinking water, particularly in coast areas and whether this turbine could be used to separation oxygen from the said turbine and do it parallelly.

He wondered if the same turbine could be used to manufacture oxygen. He then asked if all three – clean drinking water, oxygen supply and energy – be manufactured from one windmill.

Question 1) Can one generate clean drinking water from wind turbines?

Now there’s no doubt that a turbine can produce clean drinking water. In 2012, Eole Water had designed a prototype which could be used to produce 62 litres of water an hour. It worked in the same way electricity was generated from wind turbines. The next stage would see air sucked in which is directed towards a cooling compressor situated through propellers, which extracts humidity form the air, creates moisture which is then condensed and collected. It is later transferred through stainless pipes and could create 1000 litres of water a day.

However, the major objection at that time was the cost which in 2012 was around 500,000 Euros.

Conclusion: Clean drinking water can be created from wind turbines, but the only issue is the cost factor. There’s no doubt that one type of turbine could take care of both power and water needs.

Question 2) Can one generate oxygen from a wind turbine?

Technically speaking, it’s possible to extract oxygen from air through fractional distillation. There are several processes including fractional distillation, cryogenic distillation processes and others where it’s possible to extract oxygen from the air through fractional distillation.

Fractional distillation is the separate of a mixture into its component parts which usually done by heating it to a certain temperature.

Fractional distillation of air, which consists of 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen can be done by ‘fractional distillation of liquid air’.

Air is filtered and cooled until it reaches -200°C. When air liquefies, water vapour condenses and is removed with filters. Carbon dioxide freezes at -79°C, oxygen at - 183°C and nitrogen at -196°C. The liquid air and nitrogen are then separated.

Air separation can also be done by cryogenic distillation process.