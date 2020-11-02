FPJ Fact Check: Did BJP's JP Nadda violate poll code by campaigning in Darbhanga amid ongoing Bihar elections 2020?

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda held a roadshow in Darbhanga district in Bihar amid the ongoing state Assembly elections.
ANI shared pictures from Nadda's roadshow in the Darbhanga district. And soon, several on social media raised eyebrows over his roadshow citing that poll campaigns, as per the EC rules, ended on Sunday.
Twitter said that the roadshow was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
However, it is imperative to note that the district is the same but constituency that will vote on Tuesday is different. As per the schedule announced by Election Commission, Darbhanga Rural (82) will vote on Tuesday (Phase 2) and Darbhanga (83) will vote on November 7 (Phase 3).
Check the schedule here
So did the BJP chief violate the poll code? No, he did not as the constituency he was campaigning at votes in the Phase 3 of the elections.
Bihar Polls
Phase 1 of the elections began on October 28 as 71 constituencies voted on this day.
Voting will take place on November 3 in 94 assembly segments, more than a third of the 243-strong assembly spread across 17 districts - West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, and Patna.
The stage is set for the second and, arguably, the most crucial of the three phases of Bihar assembly elections in which over 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates on Tuesday.
Campaign for Phase 2 ended on Sunday. Several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh and Anurag Thakur, besides senior party leaders such as BJP chief J P Nadda, addressed campaign rallies.
Voting will begin at 7 am on November 3. The third and final round of voting will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes on November 10.
(With inputs from Agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)