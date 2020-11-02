FPJ Fact Check: Did BJP's JP Nadda violate poll code by campaigning in Darbhanga amid ongoing Bihar elections 2020?

So did the BJP chief violate the poll code? No, he did not as the constituency he was campaigning at votes in the Phase 3 of the elections.

Bihar Polls

Phase 1 of the elections began on October 28 as 71 constituencies voted on this day.

Voting will take place on November 3 in 94 assembly segments, more than a third of the 243-strong assembly spread across 17 districts - West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, and Patna.

The stage is set for the second and, arguably, the most crucial of the three phases of Bihar assembly elections in which over 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates on Tuesday.

Campaign for Phase 2 ended on Sunday. Several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh and Anurag Thakur, besides senior party leaders such as BJP chief J P Nadda, addressed campaign rallies.

Voting will begin at 7 am on November 3. The third and final round of voting will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes on November 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)