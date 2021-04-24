FPJ Fact Check: Can nebuliser be used as alternative for oxygen cylinder?

Amid panic due to surge in COVID-19 cases in India, it's quite easy for misinformation and false news to spread like fire. However, no matter how grim the situation, it's always a good idea to verify the news we consume.

As India is grappling with shortage of oxygen amid increasing demand due to the COVID-19 surge, a video of a healthcare worker claiming that nebuliser machine very well works as a substitute for an oxygen cylinder went viral.

In the video, he can be heard saying that he was saddened to see people running around looking for oxygen cylinders. He went on to say that patients can use nebuliser instead and even demonstrated how it works as he fixed the mask to the nebuliser.