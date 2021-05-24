FPJ Explains: Why is #SaveLakshadweep trending on Twitter?

Lakshadweep, an archipelago of 36 islands in the Arabian Sea did not report a single case of COVID-19 in 2020. While health officials in the Union Territory received widespread acclaim for their early preparedness, the situation this year was not the same, with the island reporting its first case in January. The UT has since registered 4,986 cases and 14 deaths with the active caseload being 1,208 cases at present.

Against this backdrop, there has emerged a social media movement of sorts to "#SaveLakshadweep" with countless individuals tweeting to highlight an ongoing crisis in the island territory - from politicians to sports personalities and actors.

As per Health Ministry data, Lakshadweep presently has 2050 active cases. But while a rise in COVID-19 cases is certainly a big part of the problem, the 'Save Lakshadweep' movement goes beyond that. Critics have repeatedly hit out at Administrator Praful Patel over reforms that have been introduced since he took charge in December last year. This list of reforms includes a halt on schools serving non-vegetarian food and reports of anganwadis being closed and officials losing their jobs.

"As soon Shri. Praful Patel assumed that office, he unilaterally changed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which was in force in the island for preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. According to the people of island, this unplanned and unscientific altering of SOP has led to the current surge in COVID cases in Lakshadweep where there was not even a single case reported in the year 2020," reads an excerpt from a letter by Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem to the President.