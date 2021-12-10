FPJ Explains: Who is Balkrishna Doshi, the Royal Gold Medal awardee for 2022

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) on Thursday announced that India's Balkrishna Doshi will be awarded the Royal Gold Medal 2022, one of the of the world's highest honours for architecture.

RIBA also added that with a 70 year career and over 100 built projects, 94-year-old Doshi has influenced the direction of architecture in India and its adjacent regions through both his practice and his teaching.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Doshi and congratulated the eminent architect on winning this distinguished honour, saying his contributions to the world of architecture are monumental, adding that his works are globally admired for their creativity, uniqueness and diverse nature.

Who is Balkrishna Doshi?

Balkrishna Doshi is an eminent architect. Born in 1927 in Pune, to an extended family of furniture makers, Doshi studied at the JJ School of Architecture, Bombay, before working for four years with Le Corbusier as Senior Designer (1951-54) in Paris and four more years in India to supervise projects in Ahmedabad. He worked with Louis Kahn as an associate to build the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and they continued to collaborate for over a decade.

He founded his own practice, Vastushilpa in 1956 with two architects. Today Vastushilpa is a multi-disciplinary practice with partners spanning three generations and has sixty employees. The practice invites dialogue and its philosophy of pro-active participation even applies to their office space - which has an open door, inviting passers-by to drop in.

Doshi's key projects in Ahmedabad include Shreyas Comprehensive School Campus (1958-63); Atira Guest House low cost housing (1958); The Institute of Indology (1962) building to house rare documents; Ahmedabad School of Architecture - renamed CEPT University in 2002 - which focused on creating spaces that promoted collaborative learning; Tagore Hall & Memorial Theatre (1967); a 700-seat Brutalist auditorium.

Premabhai Hall (1976) theatre and auditorium. Besides, he has also designed the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore (1977-1992); Sangath (1981), the studio for his architecture practice, Vastu Shilpa; Kanoria Centre for Arts (1984), an arts and creative hub; and Aranya Low Cost Housing (1989), Indore.

With PTI Inputs

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 02:32 PM IST