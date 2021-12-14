FPJ Explains: Who are Kashmir Tigers? Know about the militant group that attacked police bus on outskirts of Srinagar

Little-known militant group Kashmir Tigers, believed to be an off-shoot of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), claimed responsibility of the attack on the police bus at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday.

The death toll in the terrorist attack rose to three on Tuesday after an injured constable succumbed to injuries, officials said.

Constable Rameez Ahmad of the 9th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, succumbed to injuries at the Army's 92 Base hospital, the officials said.

Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan and Constable Shafeeq Ali were killed while 12 others including Rameez sustained injuries.

"This evening a bus carrying our 25 personnel was attacked by 2-3-three terrorists. 14 injured, of which 2 martyred, 12 out of danger. 1 terrorist who was shot managed to flee. JeM's Kashmir Tigers has claimed responsibility. We are monitoring the situation," Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said yesterday.

It it pertinent to mention that the attack was carried out on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament building in the national capital by the terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to reports, this militant group came into the forefront in January this year when its founder, Mufti Altaf alias Abu Jar, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag, posted a video on social media to announce the formation of the group.

Reportedly, Altaf had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in September last year, however, reports said it is not clear whether he received the approval of JeM’s head to form his own outfit.

Kashmiri Tigers is one of the several terror groups that have emerged in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since the abrogation of Article 370. Others include the Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), the United Liberation Front, etc., said reports.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 06:05 PM IST