FPJ Exclusive: Is AAP eyeing to have strong foothold in Chhattisgarh? here's what leader Gopal Rai has to say

Raipur: Aam Aadmi Party which tasted grand political success in Delhi assembly elections, created influence and vote bank in Punjab, is now eying in Chhattisgarh to have some strong foothold.

AAP leader Gopal Rai, who is also Minister of Environment, Forest & Wildlife, Development and General Administration also in-charge of Chhattisgarh was in Capital City Raipur on his two days official visit. Before flying back to Delhi Gopal Rai interacted with FPJ state correspondent Avdhesh Mallick in Raipur on various issuing including, politics, environment, development, Tribal and others. Here are the excerpts of the interview.

Where do you see AAP in present politics of India?

GR- We have provided a platform to common man of India, and paved a way for common man politics, totally challenging the set parameters that a common man cannot contest and succeed in politics without money and muscle power.

As far as AAP position is considered in, we excelled in Delhi, our prospects in Punjab is quite bright. We are contesting in UP and emerging as better third option for Junta of Chhattisgarh, which was continuously duped by ruling Congress and BJP for years.

What are the things you have to offer for the junta of Chhattisgarh?

GR- We believe action speaks louder than words and access to quality education paves the way for smooth development of a society, state or nation. Therefore, we targeted the basic education and transformed the government schools of Delhi an institution of academic excellence. Schools of Delhi emerged as competent and better than highly expensive private schools. A poor man child is also getting quality education in these schools. We have worked on water pollution and air pollution, soon there are electronic public vehicles on roads of Delhi. In short our policies are guided by the need and aspirations of public and reaching to last man of the society is our goal. Similiarly, we will make our best efforts to fulfill the wishes of public of Chhattisgarh.

Do you think Baghel government is performing well in Chhattisgarh?

GR- Baghel government missed golden opportunity. Three years tenure of this government have already passed and anti-incumbency wave against this government easily felt. Reaching to this position Raman Singh government took 15 years. Instead of focusing on the promises made in the election manifesto, the government backtracked. It sat in the lap of Adani, against whom the party and Rahul Gandhi fought. The government went against the people’s mandate in Surguja and Bilaspur division to aid Adani and the victim tribals were forced to carry out 300 kms stretch foot-march to raise their concern about forced land acquisition and illegal coal mining. It allowed mining in the no-go areas which fuel the human-elephant conflict. Tribals are forced to give up their lands. In Bastar, Silger issue is still alive and victim tribal villagers are continuously staging protest for justice. And here the ruling government head is fighting battle to save its seat. Farmers whose crops were destroyed awaiting that government will announce adequate compensation and the CM is busy in election rallies in UP.

Do AAP is an option in the state?

GR- AAP’s strength is not its party, rather it draws strength from common people. People have observed BJP rule, tolerated Baghel for last three years nothing changed, and people wanted change. On Sunday, 2000 AAP members are assigned their responsibilities for 2023 elections, gradually you start feeling the strength. Instead of defending the corrupt corporates or powerful men, AAP want to become voice of the oppressed and marginalized.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 08:37 PM IST